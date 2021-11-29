Taliban Seek to Launch Major Development Projects in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

As the country’s economic woes escalate, IEA officials say they will end the problem in less than six months and begin major development projects.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, told a meeting in western Kabul that Afghanistan had just emerged from the war and that the Taliban were looking to launch major development projects to boost the country’s economy.

According to the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, the government will start a “prosperity jihad” this time so that Afghanistan can achieve economic growth.

He cited the TAPI gas pipeline, CASA-1000, and Mes-Aynak mine projects as major development projects and promised that the country’s economy would grow in less than six months.