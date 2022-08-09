Taliban To Take Steps To Remove Beggars From Kabul Streets
Mullah Hebatuallh Akhundzadah, the leader of the Taliban, has ordered the economic deputy of the prime minister to start gathering beggars from the city of Kabul in coordination with other ministries.
According to the Bakhtar News Agency, which publishes under the control of the Taliban, beggars with professional skills will be provided with jobs after their biometrics are completed. In addition, child beggars will be provided with education.
The source further adds that the rest of the beggars who can’t work will receive monetary support.
