Taliban & Uzbekistan Hold Talks To Discuss Railway Project

in Afghan Business

The Taliban cialis vs viagra online delegation met with the Uzbek government delegation in the city of Tirmuz to discuss the Tirmuz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman female viagra australia for the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture, said in a statement that the meeting took place on Saturday between high-ranking delegations of Taliban and Uzbek government officials.

According to him, during the meeting, which began with speeches by Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Omar Zakov, the two sides discussed cialis generica the Sarkhan-Pul-e-Khumri 500 kV transmission line, in addition to talks on the Tirmez-Peshawar railway. .

The expansion of trade relations, fuel and basic necessities, especially in winter, transit facilities for Afghan traders and cooperation in the field of health were other topics of discussion between the two sides.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that after discussing pharmacy discounts for levitra these cases, joint working teams have been formed in many areas.

According to him, these teams are supposed to complete the roadmap for cooperation in the next ten days and present it to the leaders of the two countries for decision.

The delegations of the two sides expressed hope that this roadmap would be drawn soon and pictures of generic levitra practical steps would be taken on the issues under discussion.

The Taliban delegation’s visit to Uzbekistan came a week and a half after Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamlov led a delegation to Kabul.

During the visit, the Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Amir Khan Mottaki, the acting head of the Taliban’s foreign ministry, and said that the group’s government would soon find a strong position in the international community.

Amir Khan Mottaqi had promised that the situation in Afghanistan would return to normal.