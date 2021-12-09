Breaking News
EU Delivers 150 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
Taliban Want Turkey to Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
World Bank To Release $280 million from Afghanistan’s Frozen Funds
50% Reduction in Saffron Harvest in Herat
Taliban Seek to Launch Major Development Projects in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Exports 500 Tons of Talc to Europe
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate, in a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador in Kabul, sought Turkey’s interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.
Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate, during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Kabul Jihad Erginayi said: “Turkey is a priority for us. Turkey has in the past cooperated in educating Afghan schoolchildren and students.”
“Any country that wants to invest in Afghanistan is welcomed by the Islamic Emirates and security will be ensured,” said Delawar.
Meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador stressed that Turkey has a long and historic relationship with and that Turkey’s assistance to the Afghan people is based on brotherhood.
“In addition to cooperating with refugees and displaced persons in Afghanistan, Turkey encourages other countries to assist and cooperate with the Afghan people,” said Erginayi.
