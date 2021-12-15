English | دری
Taliban Want World's Largest Companies to Invest in Afghanistan's Lithium Mines

Taliban Want World’s Largest Companies to Invest in Afghanistan’s Lithium Mines
15 Dec, 2021
The Ministry of Industry and Trade have called on the world’s largest companies to invest in the lithium mining sector in Afghanistan.

The ministry wrote on its twitter page that the value of Afghan lithium is equal to the value of Saudi oil, and that the metal’s mines in Afghanistan remain untouched.

In 2010, US military and geological experts estimated that Afghanistan’s soil is rich in natural resources such as iron, copper, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements, valued at $ 1 trillion.

The US Department of Defense also referred to Afghanistan in its report as “The Saudi Arabia of Lithium”.

In its 2017 report, the previous Afghan government estimated the country’s wealth in these resources and mines, including fossil fuels, at up to $3,000 billion.

Global demand for lithium is currently increasing by 20% annually. The metal is used to make batteries for electric cars, mobile phones and laptops.
