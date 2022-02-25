Taliban Working On A New Policy To Grow Afghanistan’s Economy

in Afghan Business

Taliban’s Ministry of Economy announced that it has developed a new policy and plan to grow the Afghan economy.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, told a news conference in Kabul that the Ministry of Economy had prepared a plan for a “market-based economic system with a social approach” and sent it to the Economic Committee of the Islamic Emirate.

According to the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economy, about eighty percent of the national economy depends on agriculture, which should be changed from traditional to modern.

Abdul Latif Nazari also stated that in this policy, the issues of modernization of agriculture, depoliticization of trade, fight against corruption, reform of cumbersome laws, support of businesswomen, export protection, monitoring the quality of imported goods, job creation through large projects such as TAPI, CASA-1000 and some other projects are considered.

Officials at the Ministry of Economy say that recently 134 domestic institutions have been newly registered, and currently 1950 domestic institutions and 262 foreign organizations are working in various sectors in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghan economists believe that the Taliban should address the humanitarian crisis in the country before pursuing economic policies.

“In the current situation, more attention should be paid to resolving the humanitarian crisis. This should be the priority of the current government,” said Nazim Samon, an Afghan economist, to Radio Liberty.

Officials of the Economy Ministry claim that a committee has been set up to look into the equitable distribution of humanitarian aid, and efforts are being made to distribute aid to the deserving.

Afghanistan is currently the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with over 23mn in dire need of food aid.