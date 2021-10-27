English | دری
Taliban’s “Work for Wheat” Program To Provide 40,000 Jobs in Kabul

in Afghan Business

27 Oct, 2021
Taliban officials have announced the launch of the “Work for Wheat” program, which aims to prevent a possible food crisis, reduce poverty and provide job opportunities for 40,000 people in Kabul.

Through the “Work in Exchange for Wheat” program, ten kilos of wheat will be distributed daily to each person in exchange for their work.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, wrote on his Twitter page that with the start of the water management project in Kabul, 40,000 people would be provided with jobs.

Most of the work will involve building defenses against the flash flooding that plagues Kabul in the rainy season and digging buy viagra ditches to channel water into its badly depleted water table.

A spokesman for the IEA quoted Abdul Rahman Rashed, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, as saying that the Ministry of Agriculture’s strategic reserves contain about 66,000 tonnes of wheat. After Kabul the strategic reserves in other provinces, including Baghlan, Balkh, Nangarhar and Kandahar will be used to Create a work environment for people.

According to the officials of the Ministry of Energy and Water and Electricity, the construction of incomplete dams and canals will begin price of levitra at walmart in the near future.
