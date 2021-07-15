Tashkent’s Connectivity Conference to Focus on Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The conference entitled “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, July 16.

More than 600 participants from over 40 countries are expected to attend the conference. The two-day meeting will host President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan and executive delegations from all Central and South Asian states, the EU, US and China.

While the conference was originally intended to build link to South Asia and ensure deeper economic ties and integration across the region, discussions will be mostly focused on the future of Afghanistan.

The summit follows the signing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan roadmap in February 2021 for a multi-billion-dollar rail project that’s expected to boost trade ties and cooperation between Central and South Asia. The proposed 573km railway project will link Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent through Afghanistan capital Kabul and Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar.

Tashkent is looking into diversifying its options for accessing the seaports. The country has struggled for decades to go beyond the Iranian ports, to which it’s currently limited, and find cheaper and shorter routes.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov traveled to several Central and South Asian countries in February to initiate dialogues about the conference on the regional connectivity, which is now scheduled for July 15-16.