Ten Afghan Firms Attend Turkey Trade Fair

Ten firms from Afghanistan attended an international trade fair attended by 500 global companies in Istanbul.

Afghan businesses displayed saffron and dried fruits at the exhibition.

“Turkey has always been a good market for the Afghan products like food and agricultural products. So this exhibition has created a good opportunity,” Tolo News quotes Rahmatullah Rahmani, CEO of Herat Saffron Company.

“Afghans are able to find their way in the Turkish markets and the Afghan General Consulate is prepared to do what it can for this purpose,” said Zakaria Barikzai, the Afghan General Counselor in Istanbul.