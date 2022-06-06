English | دری
Afghan Business

The International Public Exhibition Kicked Off In Kabul
06 Jun, 2022
The international exhibition of “Bahar Naw” (new spring) kicked off on Sunday at the Loya Jirga tent with the participation of high-ranking Taliban officials, the private sector and diplomats.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Boradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, emphasized on holding more exhibitions in order to improve and develop the country’s economy.

He called on businessmen and investors to invest in various sectors in the country and promised protection of their lives and properties.

Meanwhile, Sakhi Ahmad Peyman, deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that as a result of the joint efforts of the government and the private sector, over 5,000 industrial factories working in 67 differect sectors are operating in Afghanistan. These factories provide job opportunities for more than 400,000 people directly and about one million indirectly in the country.

In this three-day exhibition there are more than 150 booths for the men and more than 150 booths for the women.

Handicrafts, food and non-food items, drugs, beverages, carpets, detergents and electronics will be on display for three days.

