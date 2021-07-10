English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

The Stone-Cutting Factory of National Development Company Starts Operating

in Afghan Business

The Stone-Cutting Factory of National Development Company Starts Operating
10 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Information and Media Center of the Government of Afghanistan issued a statement stating that the stone-cutting  factory of the National Development Company has started operating.

According to the statement, the factory has the capacity to cut and produce marble for construction projects of the Department of Housing Construction of the National Development Company.

The statement adds that the marble produced in this factory is used in the manufacture of decorative items as well as in the construction of towns under the work of the Housing Construction Department.

The raw materials of this factory are supplied from Tarakhel mine and private companies.

It is worth mentioning that this factory first started operating in 2003 with six machines, but with the merger of the Housing Construction Department with the National Development Company, the activities of this factory have expanded again.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan marble

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Recent changes in Afghan regulations

Recent changes in Afghan regulations

Introduction. There have been a number of changes in Afghan regulations over the past month. The BSA (for DOD) and

Afghan Business 7 months ago Qatari Charity Foundation to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Residential Complex in Kabul

Qatari Charity Foundation to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Residential Complex in Kabul

The Al-Gharrafah Charity Foundation is going to build a residential complex with 768 housing units in the fifth district of

Afghan Business 1 year ago Germany Commits over AFN 5 Billion to Help Mitigate Social & Economic Aspects of COVID-19

Germany Commits over AFN 5 Billion to Help Mitigate Social & Economic Aspects of COVID-19

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has pledged AFN 5.77 billion (EUR 69.8 million) to Afghanistan.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china