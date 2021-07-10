Breaking News
The Stone-Cutting Factory of National Development Company Starts Operating
...
EU Assistance of € 25 million to Prevent Famine in Afghanistan
...
A Five-Day Exhibition of Handicrafts & Domestic Products Held in Herat
...
Tomato Paste & Jam Factories Soon to be Established in the Country
...
German Government Provides a New Funding of EUR 182.6mn to Afghanistan
...
Wheat Harvest Reduces by 20% This Year Due to Droughts
...
The Stone-Cutting Factory of National Development Company Starts Operating
The Information and Media Center of the Government of Afghanistan issued a statement stating that the stone-cutting factory of the National Development Company has started operating.
According to the statement, the factory has the capacity to cut and produce marble for construction projects of the Department of Housing Construction of the National Development Company.
The statement adds that the marble produced in this factory is used in the manufacture of decorative items as well as in the construction of towns under the work of the Housing Construction Department.
The raw materials of this factory are supplied from Tarakhel mine and private companies.
It is worth mentioning that this factory first started operating in 2003 with six machines, but with the merger of the Housing Construction Department with the National Development Company, the activities of this factory have expanded again.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Recent changes in Afghan regulations
Introduction. There have been a number of changes in Afghan regulations over the past month. The BSA (for DOD) and
Qatari Charity Foundation to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Residential Complex in Kabul
The Al-Gharrafah Charity Foundation is going to build a residential complex with 768 housing units in the fifth district of
Germany Commits over AFN 5 Billion to Help Mitigate Social & Economic Aspects of COVID-19
The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has pledged AFN 5.77 billion (EUR 69.8 million) to Afghanistan.