The Stone-Cutting Factory of National Development Company Starts Operating

in Afghan Business

The Information and Media Center of the Government of Afghanistan issued a statement stating that the stone-cutting factory of the National Development Company has started operating.

According to the statement, the factory has the capacity to cut and produce marble for construction projects of the Department of Housing Construction of the National Development Company.

The statement adds that the marble produced in this factory is used in the manufacture of decorative items as well as in the construction of towns under the work of the Housing Construction Department.

The raw materials of this factory are supplied from Tarakhel mine and private companies.

It is worth mentioning that this factory first started operating in 2003 with six machines, but with the merger of the Housing Construction Department with the National Development Company, the activities of this factory have expanded again.

