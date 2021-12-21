Breaking News
Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan
Gas Extraction In Jawzjan To Increase to One Million Cubic Meters Per Day
Construction of the Uzbek-Afghan Railway to Begin Soon
The United Nations Needs $4.5bn to Contain Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis
Taliban Want World’s Largest Companies to Invest in Afghanistan’s Lithium Mines
75 Million GBP Aid to Afghanistan
The United Nations has said it will request $ 4.5 billion in aid to Afghanistan in 2022 to contain the humanitarian crisis.
UN Secretary-General Martin Griffith told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that the organization would work to request $ 4.5 billion in aid for Afghanistan next year.
Griffith added that to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy, a serious need for liquidity is needed not only for banks and the public but also for the work of international humanitarian organizations.
According to Griffith, by the middle of next year, Afghanistan’s per capita national income may fall by about 30 percent and the unemployment rate could rise to 29 percent, according to the United Nations.
An emergency meeting of representatives of 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan was held yesterday in Islamabad; It was agreed at the meeting to set up an aid fund to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
