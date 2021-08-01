The US Plans to Boost Afghanistan’s Air Exports

in Afghan Business

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in its latest report that the United States is working on a plan to increase Afghanistan’s air exports.

According to the report, as per a four-year plan, which was drawn up from 2021 to 2025, Afghanistan’s exports by air will increase by 30%.

The United States is working with the Afghan government to renovate five major Afghan airports in Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Herat, which will create 2,000 jobs in the country.

According to the plan, most investment will be made in Hamid Karzai Airport to export to other countries in the region.

Since the start of the air corridor, the Afghan government has spent about 1.5 billion afghanis in this sector, during which time $170 million worth of the country’s commercial assets have been exported.

Recently, due to political problems, Afghanistan’s exports by land have fallen sharply. Recently, Tajikistan announced that bilateral trade between Afghanistan and the country has declined significantly in the last two months.

Khurshid Karimzadeh, head of Tajikistan’s customs, told a news conference that more than 50 trucks crossed the border daily in January-February, but now two to three cross the border daily.

According to the Tajik official, trade between Afghanistan and Tajikistan last year amounted to $70.7 million, of which Tajikistan exported $69.8 million worth of trade goods to Afghanistan and imported only $ 900,000. .

