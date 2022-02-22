English | دری
The World Bank Approves Transfer of $600mn To Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The World Bank has proposed that $600 million of Afghanistan’s frozen money be transferred to Afghanistan to address the economic and educational viagra without a prescription canada crisis.

Reuters quotes informed sources as saying that the World Bank delegation is scheduled to review the proposal cheap viagra sales on March 1st and make the final decision on the payment.

The World Bank currently manages the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund and, if approved, will transfer the money to various United Nations agencies, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the viagra price Food and Agriculture Organization. To address the country’s economic problems.

The World Bank recently announced that donors from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund have agreed to transfer $ 280 million of frozen funds to the World Food Program and the United Nations Children’s Fund to pfizer viagra cheap provide food and health programs in Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that after the fall of the republic in the country, $ 1 billion of Afghanistan canadian pharmacy with lowest generic viagra Reconstruction Trust Fund has been frozen in the World Bank.
