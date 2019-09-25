Third Annual India-Afghanistan Trade Show Kicks Off in New Delhi

in Afghan Business

The third annual Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Show was officially inaugurated by U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass and representatives of the Indian and Afghan governments and private sector in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) sponsors the annual exhibition of premier Afghan products to stimulate India-Afghanistan trade and facilitate economic development in Afghanistan.

The three-day event is open to businesspeople September 24 – 26 and the general public September 25 – 26.

The exhibition features fine carpets, exquisite embroidery, gems and jewelry, fruits, spices, pharmaceuticals, and more, showcasing the best that Afghanistan has to offer the export market. More than 100 Afghan businesses and more than1,000 Indian private sector representatives have registered to attend.

At the opening ceremony at the J.W. Marriott Hotel – Aerocity, Ambassador Bass noted that the trade show builds on the success of prior events.

“This year’s event is devoted entirely to developing closer relationships between the private sectors of Afghanistan and India,” Bass said. “The U.S. government is committed to supporting Passage to Prosperity because it not only benefits regional economic development, but also promotes private sector development and exports. These factors are key to realizing a larger goal – a stable, prosperous, and self-reliant Afghanistan,” he added.

Other dignitaries at the ribbon-cutting included Edgard Kagan, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi; Tahir Qadiry, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Afghanistan, India; and T.S. Tirumurti, Secretary, Economic Relations, Indian Ministry of External Relations.

The 2018 Passage to Prosperity event, held in Mumbai, yielded more than USD $71 million in signed contracts between Indian buyers and Afghan vendors.