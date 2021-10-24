English | دری
Third Shipment of EU Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Kabul Through Air Corridor

Afghan Business

24 Oct, 2021
Another shipment of EU humanitarian aid was sent to Kabul by air.

The shipment of 28 tonnes, including buying levitra online usa medicine and medical aid, was delivered to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Jeniz Linarcic said this was the third shipment of EU humanitarian aid since the Taliban took over on August 15 and was being sent to Afghanistan by air.

Delivering aid through the European Air Corridor enables the World Health Organization, as well as other humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan, to deliver health care to people in need.
Afghan humanitarian crisis

