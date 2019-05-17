Breaking News
Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route
...
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN
...
600,000 People Benefit from Road Reconstruction in Badakhshan
...
National Procurement Commission Cancels Takhar Mining Contract
...
2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
...
Afghanistan To Request for Re-Validation after EITI Suspension
...
Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route
Afghanistan sent its third shipment via the Lapis Lazuli route from the Aqina port in Faryab province.
This shipment, carrying 115 tons of marble in five trucks, marked the first shipment of Afghan goods sent to Azerbaijan.
According to sources from Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan increased by almost 50% during the first quarter of 2019.
Establishing diplomatic relations in 1994, the two nations are steadily developing trade and economic cooperation.
Presently, 11 Afghan companies are registered in Azerbaijan, operating in the services, industry and transportation sector.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan reached $71.5 million in 2018.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
FIFA funds programs to boost Afghan football
Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has invested in various projects to boost football in Afghanistan. Afghan football receives new
Three Development Projects Completed in Badakhshan Province
Three sub-projects of the National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (NRRD) was recently completed
Australia to assist Afghanistan in developing the mining sector
Afghan Mines Minister Waheedullah Shahrani had led a delegation to Sydney, Australia to attend a mining development conference there next