Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route

Afghanistan sent its third shipment via the Lapis Lazuli route from the Aqina port in Faryab province.

This shipment, carrying 115 tons of marble in five trucks, marked the first shipment of Afghan goods sent to Azerbaijan.

According to sources from Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan increased by almost 50% during the first quarter of 2019.

Establishing diplomatic relations in 1994, the two nations are steadily developing trade and economic cooperation.

Presently, 11 Afghan companies are registered in Azerbaijan, operating in the services, industry and transportation sector.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan reached $71.5 million in 2018.