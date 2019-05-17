English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route

in Afghan Business

Third Shipment Sent Via Lapis Lazuli Route
18 May, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan sent its third shipment via the Lapis Lazuli route from the Aqina port in Faryab province.

This shipment, carrying 115 tons of marble in five trucks, marked the first shipment of Afghan goods sent to Azerbaijan.

According to sources from Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan increased by almost 50% during the first quarter of 2019.

Establishing diplomatic relations in 1994, the two nations are steadily developing trade and economic cooperation.

Presently, 11 Afghan companies are registered in Azerbaijan, operating in the services, industry and transportation sector.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan reached $71.5 million in 2018.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan lapis lazuliAfghanistan marble

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago FIFA funds programs to boost Afghan football

FIFA funds programs to boost Afghan football

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has invested in various projects to boost football in Afghanistan. Afghan football receives new

Afghan Business 5 years ago Three Development Projects Completed in Badakhshan Province

Three Development Projects Completed in Badakhshan Province

Three sub-projects of the National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (NRRD) was recently completed

Afghan Business 6 years ago Australia to assist Afghanistan in developing the mining sector

Australia to assist Afghanistan in developing the mining sector

Afghan Mines Minister Waheedullah Shahrani had led a delegation to Sydney, Australia to attend a mining development conference there next

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading