Afghanistan Saffron Institute to be Established Soon
About 23% Increase in Kandahar’s Customs Revenue
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Opening of Air Corridor Linking Afghanistan with Turkey & Europe
Afghanistan Exported 5,400 Tons Of Goods Via Air Corridors
Major Petroleum Refinery To Open Soon in Herat
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
17 Jan, 2019 by Wadsam
|1USD
|1 دالر
|75.30
|1 EURO
|1 یورو
|85.70
|1 POUND
|1 پوند
|96.30
|1 S.RIAL
|1 ریال سعودی
|20.00
|1 UAE DIRHAMS
|1 درهم امارات
|20.50
|1 FRANC
|1 فرانک
|75.70
|1 AUS $
|1 دالر آسترالیا
|53.40
|1 CAN $
|1 دالر کانادا
|56.30
|1 DEN. KRONE
|1 کرون دنمارک
|11.25
|1 NOR.KRONE
|1 کرون ناروی
|8.65
|1 SWE.KRONE
|1 کرون سویدن
|8.25
|1 TURK. LIRA
|1 لیره ترکیه
|13.60
|1 KWT.DINAR
|1 دینار کویت
|246.00
|1 CHINA YEN
|1 ین چین
|11.00
|1 RUS.RUBEL
|1 روبل روسی
|1.10
|1 SOMONI
|1 سامانی
|8.00
|1 QATAR RIAL
|1 ریال قطر
|20.00
|1 BAHRAIN DINAR
|1 دینار بحرین
|195.00
|1000 IND RS
|1000 روپیه هندی
|1065
|1000 TOMAN
|1000 تومان
|6.90
|1000 JPN. YEN
|1000 ین جاپان
|670
|1000 PAK RS
|1000 روپیه پاکستان
|536
|EUR TO USD
|یورو به دالر
|1.1385
|POUND TO USD
|پوند به دالر
|1.2800
|TOMAN TO USD
|تومان به دالر
|11,000
|PAK RS TO USD
|روپیه پاکستان به دالر
|140.70
Wadsam
