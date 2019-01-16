English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market

in Afghan Business

Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
17 Jan, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+
1USD 1 دالر 75.30
1 EURO 1 یورو 85.70
1 POUND 1 پوند 96.30
1 S.RIAL 1 ریال سعودی 20.00
1 UAE DIRHAMS 1 درهم امارات 20.50
1 FRANC 1 فرانک 75.70
1 AUS $ 1 دالر آسترالیا 53.40
1 CAN $ 1 دالر کانادا 56.30
1 DEN. KRONE 1 کرون دنمارک 11.25
1 NOR.KRONE 1 کرون ناروی 8.65
1 SWE.KRONE 1 کرون سویدن 8.25
1 TURK. LIRA 1 لیره ترکیه 13.60
1 KWT.DINAR 1 دینار کویت 246.00
1 CHINA YEN 1 ین چین 11.00
1 RUS.RUBEL 1 روبل روسی 1.10
1 SOMONI 1 سامانی 8.00
1 QATAR RIAL 1 ریال قطر 20.00
1 BAHRAIN DINAR 1 دینار بحرین 195.00
1000 IND RS 1000 روپیه هندی 1065
1000 TOMAN 1000 تومان 6.90
1000 JPN. YEN 1000 ین جاپان 670
1000 PAK RS 1000 روپیه پاکستان 536
EUR TO USD یورو به دالر 1.1385
POUND TO USD پوند به دالر 1.2800
TOMAN TO USD تومان به دالر 11,000
PAK RS TO USD روپیه پاکستان به دالر 140.70
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Exchange rates in Kabul market

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago 4th Central Asian Trade Forum to be held in Almaty

4th Central Asian Trade Forum to be held in Almaty

The 4th Central Asian Trade Forum (CATF) is due to be held on October 29-30, 2014 in Rixos Hotel in

Afghan Business 4 years ago 67 development projects completed in Ghor province

67 development projects completed in Ghor province

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has completed 67 infrastrucutre projects in

Afghan Business 5 years ago Money Laundering Law delayed further, Afghan MPs blame the government

Money Laundering Law delayed further, Afghan MPs blame the government

Members of the Lower House have shifted the blame onto the government for the delay in ratification of Anti-Money Laundering

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading