Tomato Paste & Jam Factories Soon to be Established in the Country

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced that two large factories producing jam and tomato paste will be established in Kabul and Nangarhar at a total cost of $25.3 million.

The ministry said in a statement that the Bahar Sabz tomato paste factory will be built in Paghman district of Kabul province at a cost of $ 4 million, of which $ 1 million will be paid by the Asian Development Bank through the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the statement, the Hazrat Mohammad Kochi jam factory in Nangarhar province will be built at a cost of $21.3 million with 50% support from the Asian Development Bank.

The tomato paste factory has the capacity to produce four metric tons of quality tomato paste per hour. The factory will be obtaining its tomatoes from Logar and Nangarhar provinces.

It is worth mentioning that Hazrat Mohammad Kochi Jam Factory will produce 0.5 metric tons of jam from carrots, fig, cherries and oranges per hour.