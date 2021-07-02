English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Tomato Paste & Jam Factories Soon to be Established in the Country

in Afghan Business

Tomato Paste & Jam Factories Soon to be Established in the Country
02 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced that two large factories producing jam and tomato paste will be established in Kabul and Nangarhar at a total cost of $25.3 million.

The ministry said in a statement that the Bahar Sabz  tomato paste factory will be built in Paghman district of Kabul province at a cost of $ 4 million, of which $ 1 million will be paid by the Asian Development Bank through the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the statement, the Hazrat Mohammad Kochi jam factory in Nangarhar province will be built at a cost of $21.3 million with 50% support from the Asian Development Bank.

The tomato paste factory has the capacity to produce four metric tons of quality tomato paste per hour. The factory will be obtaining its tomatoes from Logar and Nangarhar provinces.

It is worth mentioning that Hazrat Mohammad Kochi Jam Factory will produce 0.5 metric tons of jam from carrots, fig, cherries and oranges per hour.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan economyafghanistan factories

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago $179 million UAE funded housing project to be inaugurated in Kabul

$179 million UAE funded housing project to be inaugurated in Kabul

A major housing project, consisting of 111 blocks and 3,330 apartments, will soon be inaugurated in Kabul with financial collaboration

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghanistan Election to cost USD 80 million

Afghanistan Election to cost USD 80 million

The Head of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IED), Fazel Ahmad Manawi, said on Wednesday that in order to have a

Afghan Business 8 years ago Water- a new security concern in Asia

Water- a new security concern in Asia

Brahma Chellaney in his book, Water: Asia’s New Battleground, has warned of the security concerns arising from water scarcity in

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china