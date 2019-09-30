English | دری
Torkham Border Opens After 2-day Closure

Pakistani officials announced Monday that Torkham gate was reopened after being closed for two days to secure the Afghan presidential election.

The Pakistani government had previously announced that it was temporarily blocking all boundaries and routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan to help secure the Afghan presidential election.

According to Pakistani media, this restriction had been imposed on everyone. The means of transporting NATO supplies to Afghanistan had been stopped as well. The rule was not applicable to emergency patients.

Afghanistan held its fourth presidential election on Saturday (Sep 28) since the oust of the Taliban in 2001.

On September 18, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the round-the-clock opening of the Torkham border.

