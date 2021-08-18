Torkham Reopened to Trade

Breaking News
Local officials have announced the reopening of the Torkham commercial port to exports and imports, saying that in the first instance, hundreds of trucks full of commercial property have entered Afghanistan.
“We need peace and stability for neutral trade and how the government is leading the country,” said Zahedullah Shinwari, head of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
Meanwhile, Hazrat Omar, one of the country’s businessmen, said that the trucks, which have now entered Afghanistan, were stopped in Pakistan for three to four days due to the closure of the gate.
Pakistan closed the port of Torkham to trade on Sunday as the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan.
