Trade in Herat Province has Returned to Normal

in Afghan Business

Local officials in Herat province say that the trade process in the province has returned to normal with the opening of banks, the normalization of exports and imports, and the establishment of facilities in the province’s customs.

Speaking at the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Shir Ahmad Khan Ammar, the deputy governor of Herat province, said that all the efforts of the Islamic Emirate were to secure the Ashura ceremony. And, after holding this ceremony without any security problem, opening of banks, normalization of export and import process, as well as facilities in the customs of this province have been created.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance announced in a statement that banking, financial and customs activities will soon resume throughout the country.

The ministry said in a statement that once the Islamic Emirate takes office, staff salaries will be reimbursed as usual.