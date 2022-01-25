Transfer Of Oil and Gas Through Iran To Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran say the government has issued a permit to transport gas and oil through its territory to Afghanistan.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, wrote on his Twitter page that the license was issued for three months at the request of the Afghan government to meet the needs of the Afghan people in the winter.

The certificate comes as fuel prices, including fuel and liquefied natural gas, have risen in recent months in Afghanistan due to rising dollar rates.

According to Iranian officials, the license was issued only for oil and gas products, allowing commercial companies to transit the product from Iran to Afghanistan.