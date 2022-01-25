Breaking News
ADB Approves $405million Cash Assistance for Afghanistan
...
Transfer Of Oil and Gas Through Iran To Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Receives $32mn in Humanitarian Aid
...
Work on TAPI & Railway Extension Projects To Begin in March
...
Afghanistan’s Trade With Central Asia Increases
...
Nearly 70% of Factories in Herat Are In Recession
...
Transfer Of Oil and Gas Through Iran To Afghanistan
Officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran say the government has issued a permit to transport gas and oil through its territory to Afghanistan.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, wrote on his Twitter page that the license was issued for three months at the request of the Afghan government to meet the needs of the Afghan people in the winter.
The certificate comes as fuel prices, including fuel and liquefied natural gas, have risen in recent months in Afghanistan due to rising dollar rates.
According to Iranian officials, the license was issued only for oil and gas products, allowing commercial companies to transit the product from Iran to Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
ADB grants USD 100 million to improve Afghanistan’s irrigation system
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is extending a grant of $100 million to help Afghanistan improve its aging irrigation systems
USD 50mn of Kabul Bank loans to be recovered in a fortnight
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), central bank of Afghanistan, announced Wednesday that Kabul Bank loans worth USD 50mn would be recovered
President Ghani’s promises for Afghan economy
Asphalt a two-lane road from Kandahar to Uruzgan provinces. Create offices for responsible city planning to handle the rapid growth