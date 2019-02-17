Trip to Mars Will Cost $500,000

in Afghan Business

The SpaceX company announced in a tweet that the first passengers space ship will launch in 2024 and it will cost a little less than $500,000.

Elon Musk owner of SpaceX company said they were trying to decrease rate of each ticket from $500,000 dollar to $100,000 so that “most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want.”

The “aspirational goal” for SpaceX is to send the first rocket to Mars (with cargo only) in 2022, according to SpaceX’s website. The second mission, which will take more cargo and crew, is aiming to go in 2024.

“The objectives for the first mission will be to confirm water resources, identify hazards, and put in place initial power, mining, and life support infrastructure,” SpaceX website says. The second mission has “primary objectives of building a propellant depot and preparing for future crew flights. The ships from these initial missions will also serve as the beginnings of the first Mars base, from which we can build a thriving city and eventually a self-sustaining civilization on Mars.”

“It’s gonna be hard, there’s a good chance of death, going in a little can through deep space, you might land successfully, once you land successfully you’ll be working non-stop to build the base — so not much time for leisure — and once you get there, even after all this, there’s a very harsh environment, so there’s a good chance you’ll die there. We think you can come back but we’re not sure,” Musk told Axios.

Perhaps that’s why Musk tweeted on Sunday that the return trip from Mars will be free.