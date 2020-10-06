Breaking News
Germany Pledges EUR 240mn in Aid to Afghanistan
Turkish Airlines Halt Flights to Afghanistan
Construction of 10km Road Started in Ghor Province
Afghanistan Signs Four Economic Cooperation Agreements With Turkmenistan
Construction of a 1.5-kilometre Flood Protection Wall Along Balkh River Kicks Off
Afghanistan Imports Half Billion US Dollars Worth of Medicines Every Year
Turkish Airlines Halt Flights to Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that Turkish Airline has stopped its flights to Afghanistan for the third time this year.
Turkish Airlines resumed its flights to Afghanistan on June 24, after a three month halt due to COVID-19. This is the third time that the airline has halted its services to Afghanistan since the start of the pandemic.
The ACAA added that this time the Turkish civil aviation authority has suspended flights to Afghanistan until October 17.
ACAA spokesperson Mohammad Naiem Salihi said Afghanistan has also suspended its flights to Turkey following Turkey’s decision.
Wadsam
