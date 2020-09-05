Breaking News
Turkmenistan Agrees On Electricity Transmission to Pakistan Through Afghanistan
Da Afghan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghan national company, announced that Turkmenistan agreed with Afghanistan and Pakistan on electricity transmission to Pakistan though Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, DABS Plan and Policy Director Mujtaba Hoshmand said, “DABS has undertaken a new project called Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) under which Turkmenistan’s electricity will be transferred to Pakistan through Afghanistan.”
He added that the first phase of TAP project, which starts from Turkmenistan to Herat and Farah provinces, will increase electricity access in Afghanistan; and with implementation of the second phase of this project, Afghanistan will receive $50 million yearly from electricity transit to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Deputy Head of Commercial Directorate, said that Afghanistan pays over $220 million each year to buy electricity from neighboring countries.
Recent estimates indicate only 30 percent of Afghans have access to electricity. Power outages in the country, including the capital city, have turned into a huge problem in recent decades for Afghan people, particularly for the private sector and investors.
The lingering question is why Afghanistan spends millions of dollars yearly to import electricity from neighboring countries, even though the country has significant sources of energy itself?
