English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Turkmenistan Agrees On Electricity Transmission to Pakistan Through Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Turkmenistan Agrees On Electricity Transmission to Pakistan Through Afghanistan
06 Sep, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da Afghan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghan national company, announced that Turkmenistan agreed with Afghanistan and Pakistan on electricity transmission to Pakistan though Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference, DABS Plan and Policy Director Mujtaba Hoshmand said, “DABS has undertaken a new project called Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) under which Turkmenistan’s electricity will be transferred to Pakistan through Afghanistan.”

He added that the first phase of TAP project, which starts from Turkmenistan to Herat and Farah provinces, will increase electricity access in Afghanistan; and with implementation of the second phase of this project, Afghanistan will receive $50 million yearly from electricity transit to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Deputy Head of Commercial Directorate, said that Afghanistan pays over $220 million each year to buy electricity from neighboring countries.

Recent estimates indicate only 30 percent of Afghans have access to electricity. Power outages in the country, including the capital city, have turned into a huge problem in recent decades for Afghan people, particularly for the private sector and investors.

The lingering question is why Afghanistan spends millions of dollars yearly to import electricity from neighboring countries, even though the country has significant sources of energy itself?
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan electricity

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Germany supports construction of urban drinking water supply system in Faizabad

Germany supports construction of urban drinking water supply system in Faizabad

In partnership with the Ministry of Urban Development, the German Government has committed almost €8.15 million in financial support to

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan approves 5yr national development plan for saffron

Afghanistan approves 5yr national development plan for saffron

Afghan Finance Ministry announced Sunday that the High Economic Council approved the 5-year national development plan for saffron. Finance Minister

Afghan Business 5 years ago India nods to revised cost of $268mn for Salma Dam

India nods to revised cost of $268mn for Salma Dam

The Indian government has agreed to invest more in the Salma Dam project with approving cost revision from USD 200mn

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading