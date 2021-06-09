Breaking News
Turkmenistan Interested to Invest in Afghanistan’s Marble Industry
US Provides $266 million in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
A Glimpse at Herat’s Industrial Park
Afghanistan Becomes a Permanent Member of PAECO
Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year
Young Journalist Establishes TV Channel in Samangan to Promote Peace
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Turkmenistan has expressed interest in investing in Afghan marble.
A statement issued by the ministry said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Muradov to discuss investing in Afghan marble and exporting it to Turkmenistan.
The Turkmen delegation also announced its country’s readiness to purchase Afghan marble, citing construction projects and construction of new cities in the country as Turkmenistan’s need for Afghan marble, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has said that Afghanistan has more than $200 billion worth of marble resources and that countries in the region, especially Turkmenistan, could be a good market for the country’s marble.
Meanwhile, during a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the two sides agreed to speed up the work on the Herat-Turgundi railway project.
The two countries’ foreign ministers agreed to conduct practical and comprehensive studies in accordance with internationally accepted standards and to continue to work closely together to speed up the project, the ministry said in a statement.
