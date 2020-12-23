Turkmenistan To Export More Electricity To Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Turkmenistan has agreed to increase the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in Serhetabat-Gerat-Turgundi and Rabatkashan-Kalainau areas.

According to Orient News, Turkmen President Berdimuhamedov has already signed a resolution on enhanced power exports to Afghanistan.

Contracts on the Turkmen electricity supply to neighboring Afghanistan were concluded in accordance with the Decree of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov adopted in November 2017.

Earlier in September, Ashgabat and Islamabad have agreed on a project to transmit power from Turkmenistan to energy-starving Pakistan through Afghanistan.

According to sources, Afghanistan will be collecting USD 50mn in revenue in the second phase for hosting Turkmenistan-Pakistan transmission line.

Despite its large capacity to produce solar and hydro power, Afghanistan pays USD 220mn to import electric power.