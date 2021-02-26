English | دری
Two New Factories Open in Laghman and Nangarhar Provinces

in Afghan Business

26 Feb, 2021
An iodized salt factory and a plastic manufacturing factory have started operations in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces, respectively.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the salt factory in Laghman province is built at a cost of USD 60,000. The factory has the capacity to produce one ton of salt in  a day.

The statement adds that a plastic goods factory in Nangarhar province started operating this week at a cost of USD 50,000.

The factory produces all kinds of plastic objects from raw materials obtained from inside the country.

Photo source: Radio Liberty
Afghanistan plastic factoryAfghanistan salt factory

