UN Appeals for $606 in Aid for Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The United Nations (UN) has said that $606 million is needed to tackle the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by drought, poverty, displacements and the sharp increase in hostilities as the Taliban come in power.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organization and NGOs had requested $606 million in emergency aid for the more than 11 million Afghans in need.

He added that the people of Afghanistan have gone through years of war and deprivation and that recent developments have made the people of Afghanistan more vulnerable than ever.

According to the UN Secretary-General, the people of Afghanistan are in dire need of food, medicine, health services, drinking water, sanitation, and protection.

Currently, national and international aid agencies are providing humanitarian assistance to the poor and vulnerable people in Afghanistan. These organizations need funding and the right to free movement throughout Afghanistan with all their employees, including women.