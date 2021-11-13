English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

UN Begins Processing Salaries of Afghan Health Workers

in Afghan Business

UN Begins Processing Salaries of Afghan Health Workers
13 Nov, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The United Nations has announced that, in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, it has begun the process of paying the salaries of 24,000 health workers in Afghanistan.

The United Nations has said it has allocated more than $8 million a month to pay the salaries of 24,000 Afghan health workers.

The organization also said it was working to ensure the salaries and benefits of all health workers in Afghanistan.

Salaries of health workers are being paid, and a number of these employees have not been paid for even 5 to 6 months.

Following the recent political developments in the country, government employees have become unemployed and many of them, including school teachers from the last three months, have not received their salaries and benefits.

The Islamic Emirates says the main reason for the non-payment of salaries is the freezing of nearly ten billion dollars in Afghanistan’s monetary reserves and the cessation of international aid, and says it is trying to pay the salaries of all government employees.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan health workers salaries

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Bus Service to be Launched Soon between Kandahar and Quetta

Bus Service to be Launched Soon between Kandahar and Quetta

Kandahar Transport Director Najibullah Ahmadi said that his department is making efforts to launch a new bus service between Kandahar

Afghan Business 9 years ago Roadside barbers in Kabul City

Roadside barbers in Kabul City

Walking down the sidewalks in Pul-e-Khishti, Sar Chowk and Jada, you notice a line of men sitting under an umbrella

Afghan Business 8 years ago Gold price down, food remains stable in Kabul

Gold price down, food remains stable in Kabul

(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) The prices of some daily-use commodities jumped while the rates of gold dipped during

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china