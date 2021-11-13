UN Begins Processing Salaries of Afghan Health Workers

Breaking News
The United Nations has announced that, in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, it has begun the process of paying the salaries of 24,000 health workers in Afghanistan.
The United Nations has said it has allocated more than $8 million a month to pay the salaries of 24,000 Afghan health workers.
The organization also said it was working to ensure the salaries and benefits of all health workers in Afghanistan.
Salaries of health workers are being paid, and a number of these employees have not been paid for even 5 to 6 months.
Following the recent political developments in the country, government employees have become unemployed and many of them, including school teachers from the last three months, have not received their salaries and benefits.
The Islamic Emirates says the main reason for the non-payment of salaries is the freezing of nearly ten billion dollars in Afghanistan’s monetary reserves and the cessation of international aid, and says it is trying to pay the salaries of all government employees.
