UN Sends $32mn Cash Aid to Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that $ 32 million cash aid arrived in Kabul today as part of a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Da Afghanistan Bank said in a statement that the cash transfer had been made to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) via Kabul Airport.
Meanwhile, Ramz Al-Akbarov, Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Afghanistan, met with Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss the distribution of humanitarian aid.
During the meeting, Al-Akbarov said that the organization has so far been able to transfer $312 million in cash to Afghanistan and that this amount is not enough.
The deputy director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said that the organization pays the salaries of 2,500 health clinics workers.
UN recently said it would send $ 20 million a week in cash to Afghanistan by the end of March 2022.
