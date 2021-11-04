Breaking News
UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has begun the process of enrolling male and female schoolteachers in Afghanistan to pay teachers’ salaries as soon as possible.
Janet Foglar, UNICEF’s director of education for Afghanistan, told Reuters in an email that the organization pays Afghan teachers’ salaries directly without being handed over to the authorities.
Ms. Foglar believes that the best way to support girls’ education is to provide financial support to their schools and teachers.
The head of UNICEF Education for Afghanistan said aid organizations should not allow Afghan children to be deprived of their right to education.
The United Nations Children’s Fund has promised to set up a system to pay Afghan teachers directly.
Meanwhile, female schools above the sixth grade are open only in Kunduz, Balkh, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces and are remain closed in the rest of the province.
Taliban officials say there will be good news soon about the reopening of girls’ schools in other provinces.
