English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan
04 Nov, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has begun the process of enrolling male and female schoolteachers in Afghanistan to pay teachers’ salaries as soon as possible.

Janet Foglar, UNICEF’s director of education for Afghanistan, told Reuters in an email that the organization pays Afghan teachers’ salaries directly without being handed over to the authorities.

Ms. Foglar believes that the best way to support girls’ education is to provide financial support to their schools and teachers.

The head of UNICEF Education for Afghanistan said aid organizations should not allow Afghan children to be deprived of their right to education.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has promised to set up a system to pay Afghan teachers directly.

Meanwhile, female schools above the sixth grade are open only in Kunduz, Balkh, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces and are remain closed in the rest of the province.

Taliban officials say there will be good news soon about the reopening of girls’ schools in other provinces.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan schools

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Strengthening the Strategic Partnership of the United States and Afghanistan

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership of the United States and Afghanistan

During the historic visit to Washington of President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah

Afghan Business 9 years ago Failed Afghan dam project ‘offered British military redemption’ after Iraq debacl

Failed Afghan dam project ‘offered British military redemption’ after Iraq debacl

The Telegraph-The British military took on one of the biggest operations of the war in Afghanistan to redeem itself after

Afghan Business 7 years ago New women’s dormitory built at Herat University with US funding

New women’s dormitory built at Herat University with US funding

A new women’s dormitory is built at Herat University with financial collaboration from the United States Forces Afghanistan. A Memorandum

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china