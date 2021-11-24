English | دری
United Nations Calls For Support for Afghanistan’s Banking System

In a report, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) called for immediate action to support Afghan banks.

In a three-page report made available to Reuters, the United Nations warns that an increase in those who are unable to repay loans and a reduction in bank lending and liquidity could lead to the collapse of Afghanistan’s financial system in the next few months.

The collapse of Afghanistan’s banking system will have far-reaching economic and social impacts, the report said.

Abdullah Dardiri, head of the United Nations Development Program, told Reuters that support for Afghanistan’s banking system should be provided in a way that does not support the Taliban.

According to the report, Afghanistan’s banking problems must be resolved as soon as possible to improve the limited production capacity of the country and prevent the collapse of banks.

The organization says that the sudden cessation of foreign aid has caused an economic crisis and the banking system is under severe pressure.
