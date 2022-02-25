United Nations Provides $2bn In Humanitarian And Banking Assistance To Afghanistan Over The Past Six Months

in Afghan Business

The United Nations says it has provided nearly $ 2 billion in humanitarian and banking assistance to Afghanistan over the past six months.

Da Afghanistan Bank (Central said in a press release yesterday that the bank’s officials met with Deborah Lines, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the expansion of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

According to the bank’s newsletter, UNAMA representatives said they were ready to help the people of Afghanistan, especially its banking sector.

Da Afghanistan Bank also said that during the meeting, Lines promised to fulfill its obligations to normalize the banking system in Afghanistan.