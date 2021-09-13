Breaking News
US Announces Additional $64 MILLION in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
UN Appeals for $606 in Aid for Afghanistan
China Provides $31mn Worth of Grain, Winter Supplies, & Medicines to Afghanistan
Kabul’s Major Currency Exchange Center Resumes Activities
Ariana Airlines Resume Their Domestic Flights
Imports Through Hairatan Port Resume
The United States is providing additional nearly $64 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State will flow through independent organizations, such as UN agencies and NGOs, and provide life-saving support directly to Afghans facing the compounding effects of insecurity, conflict, recurring natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before recent insecurity pushed people from their homes and increased needs, USAID supported a large humanitarian response for more than 18 million people in Afghanistan.
This additional humanitarian assistance will provide vulnerable Afghans with critically needed food, health care, nutrition, medical supplies, protection, hygiene supplies, and other urgently needed relief.
USAID has also activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) – based outside of Afghanistan – to lead the U.S. Government’s humanitarian response. This team, which is based outside of Afghanistan, is working with partners to provide aid and adapt programs in response to the new environment.
The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, providing nearly $330 million this year alone.
“We will continue to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and call on other donors to step up their contributions to help deliver critical assistance directly to the people of Afghanistan,” says USAID in a statement.
