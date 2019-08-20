Breaking News
US Contributes Additional $125mn In Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
...
Iran & Afghanistan Discuss Energy Ties
...
New Investments Worth Millions of Dollars to be Made in Afghan Cement Factories
...
Afghanistan Exports 255 Tons of Fresh Fruits in 2019
...
Afghan MMA Fighter Nasrat Haqparast Wins His 11th UFC Win
...
Afghanistan Government Reduces Internet Prices By 37%
...
US Contributes Additional $125mn In Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
The United States announces an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable Afghans inside Afghanistan, including internally displaced persons, conflict and flood-affected communities, and Afghan returnees.
This brings the total U.S. funding in this fiscal year to the Afghan humanitarian response to nearly $190 million, including for Afghan refugees in the region.
The United States urges all countries to make or increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which is currently only 27 percent funded. Additional support from the entire international community is essential to meet the urgent needs of large number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.
The additional U.S. funding announced today will support life-saving activities that provide emergency food, nutrition, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, emergency health, disaster preparedness and risk reduction, shelter, protection, humanitarian coordination and logistics, and non-food items and relief commodities. It also supports refugee repatriation grants, education, livelihoods and other efforts to promote long-term integration of returning refugees.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
International Center for Afghan Women’s Economic Development
Kabul Embassy, Press Release- On January 31, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan James B. Cunningham, along with USAID Mission Director Ken Yamashita,
Saffron to become a countrywide crop in Afghanistan
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)plans to distribute saffron bulbs to farmers in all 34 provinces of
Pakistan’s cement exports to Afghanistan decline by 58%
All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) have reported a 58% decline in the country’s cement exports to Afghanistan. According to