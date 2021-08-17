US Freezes Billions in Afghanistan Assets As Taliban Take Over
According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration froze Afghan government reserves held in US bank accounts on Sunday, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars.
Banks in Afghanistan are currently shut down, and Afghani currency has dropped to its lowest. The currency dropped to around 90AFN just the day before the siege of Kabul city by the Taliban.
The central bank was told there would be no more dollar shipments on Friday, which disabled supply currency and led to more panic, acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote on his Twitter.
