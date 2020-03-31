Breaking News
US Provides $15mn in Aid to Afghanistan to Fight COVID-19
...
Afghani Value Falls Against Dollar As US Slashes $1bn in Aid
...
Alibaba To Donate Emergency Supplies to Afghanistan & Other South Asian Countries
...
Over 9000 Tons of Food Supplies Imported to Afghanistan Through Railroads
...
Afghan Government Provides 50,000 Testing Kits For Coronavirus
...
Isolation Ward For Coronavirus Patients Opens in Nangarhar
...
US Provides $15mn in Aid to Afghanistan to Fight COVID-19
The US government has pledged $15 million in aid to help combat COVID-19 in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the US embassy in Kabul.
The statement adds that $5 million of the aid will go toward health and humanitarian assistance for Internally Displaced Persons in the country.
The remaining of the amount is dedicated to supporting emergency response programs led by WHO and UN to combat coronavirus.
These programs include improvement of coronavirus detection centers, management of virus control and prevention, community participation and technical assistance to the program.
This comes as the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached 145, which also includes two foreign diplomats and 4 NATO soldiers.
Herat, bordering with Iran, is the epicenter of the virus in Afghanistan.
So far five patients have recovered in Herat, Daikundi, Kapisa and Samangan provinces and four patients have been killed by the virus in Herat and Balkh provinces.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Parliament Approves Federal Budget
Afghanistan’s House of Representatives finally approved the budget for the current fiscal year on Saturday after having rejected it twice
Afghanistan no longer worst place for mothers: report
Better healthcare and more girls attending school have knocked Afghanistan from its position as the worst place on earth to
USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan
USAID hosted the National Agriculture Education, Research, Extension and Economic Conference on July 15-17, 2019 to bring together experts to