US Provides $15mn in Aid to Afghanistan to Fight COVID-19

Afghan Business

31 Mar, 2020
The US government has pledged $15 million in aid to help combat COVID-19 in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the US embassy in Kabul.

The statement adds that $5 million of the aid will go toward health and humanitarian assistance for Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

The remaining of the amount is dedicated to supporting emergency response programs led by WHO and UN to combat coronavirus.

These programs include improvement of coronavirus detection centers, management of virus control and prevention, community participation and technical assistance to the program.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached 145, which also includes two foreign diplomats and 4 NATO soldiers.

Herat, bordering with Iran, is the epicenter of the virus in Afghanistan.

So far five patients have recovered in Herat, Daikundi, Kapisa and Samangan provinces and four patients have been killed by the virus in Herat and Balkh provinces.
