USA Allows More Aid to Afghanistan Despite Sanctions on Taliban

in Afghan Business

The US Treasury Department has announced that the viagra canda US Government has authorized aid agencies, international organizations and banks to participate in efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Taliban’s Foreign Ministry said last Friday that the Washington D.C. had also allowed imports of agricultural materials, medicine and medical equipment to Afghanistan.

The Taliban, meanwhile, welcomed Washington’s recent move.

In a message to the media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi expressed hope that international organizations and all countries, including cialis on line canada the United States, would take steps to strengthen ties with the Taliban and continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.