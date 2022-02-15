USAID Resumes “Off-Budget” Activities in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that it has resumed buy cheap generic viagra some of its activities in Afghanistan, but has suspended all contacts with the former Afghan government.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, says the US Agency for International brand name cialis overnight Development (USAID) has said that the agency has resumed some of its activities in Afghanistan and that these activities are outside the US-funded budget.

“Last quarter, State Dept and USAID told SIGAR they had suspended all contact with the former Afghan government, and terminated, suspended, or paused all on-budget assistance (that is, funds provided directly to Afghan authorities and controlled by them.)This quarter, USAID informed SIGAR that they have resumed some off-budget (U.S.-managed) activities in Afghanistan,” SIGAR said in generic propecia for sale a tweet.

“The Islamic Emirate asks the humanitarian organizations to play their role in helping the people of Afghanistan in all sectors, in the economy, health, development–all sectors–and to cooperate with us based on a humanitarian point of view,” TOLO News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of real viagra online without prescription the Taliban government, as saying on Thursday.

The Islamic Emirate said it hopes canadian healthcare pharmacy that foreign countries will help in solving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.