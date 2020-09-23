Breaking News
USAID Supports 4 Renewable Energy Projects In Afghanistan
...
Report: How Nimroz Moved into Afghanistan’s Primary International Trade Hub?
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
ADB Pledges $100mn to Afghanistan to Counter COVID-19 Impacts
...
Summit Held in Dubai to Attract Investors in Afghanistan
...
More Than 9000 Containers of Afghan Goods Stopped in Pakistan
...
USAID Supports 4 Renewable Energy Projects In Afghanistan
Afghan government signed agreements with USAID-funded Independent Power Producers to support four renewable energy projects to increase access to reliable and affordable electricity for Afghans.
“Congratulations to everyone who made this happen. The successful and timely completion of these projects will send a clear signal to the private sector that Afghanistan is ready and open for business,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Ambassador Ross Wilson, at the signing ceremony hosted by Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani.
Afghanistan’s lack of readily available, reliable, and affordable electricity constrains the country’s economic growth and development. USAID/Afghanistan works with the Government of Afghanistan to increase the availability of electricity as part of USAID’s Private Sector Engagement strategy, with the objective of supporting the private sector to assist Afghanistan on its journey to self-reliance.
Today, four power purchase agreements were signed between USAID-funded Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s (GoIRA’s) national power utility, DABS. All four of the projects align with the development objectives of the GoIRA and the U.S. government to increase access to reliable and affordable electricity for Afghans.
Upon completion, these projects will add an additional 110 megawatt of power into the Afghan electricity grid while providing access to reliable and affordable power to over a million Afghans.
All these efforts will contribute to the economic development of the country and attract private sector investment.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
ESCAP holds conference on improving Afghanistan’s trade ties with Central Asian countries
A crucial regional economic conference was held in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan to confer on Afghanistan economic and
Afghan carpets secure first position in Dubai exhibition
Afghan carpets were recognized as the best rugs and secured the first position during a Middle East exhibition in Dubai.
Afghan private sector accused of undervaluing export figures
Independent Media Consortium Productions (IMCP) in its report has alleged that the private sector has deliberately defrauded the government by