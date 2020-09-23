English | دری
USAID Supports 4 Renewable Energy Projects In Afghanistan

USAID Supports 4 Renewable Energy Projects In Afghanistan
Afghan government signed agreements with USAID-funded Independent Power Producers to support four renewable energy projects to increase access to reliable and affordable electricity for Afghans. 

“Congratulations to everyone who made this happen. The successful and timely completion of these projects will send a clear signal to the private sector that Afghanistan is ready and open for business,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Ambassador Ross Wilson, at the signing ceremony hosted by Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani. 

Afghanistan’s lack of readily available, reliable, and affordable electricity constrains the country’s economic growth and development. USAID/Afghanistan works with the Government of Afghanistan to increase the availability of electricity as part of USAID’s Private Sector Engagement strategy, with the objective of supporting the private sector to assist Afghanistan on its journey to self-reliance.

Today, four power purchase agreements were signed between USAID-funded Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s (GoIRA’s) national power utility, DABS. All four of the projects align with the development objectives of the GoIRA and the U.S. government to increase access to reliable and affordable electricity for Afghans.

Upon completion, these projects will add an additional 110 megawatt of power into the Afghan electricity grid while providing access to reliable and affordable power to over a million Afghans.  

All these efforts will contribute to the economic development of the country and attract private sector investment.
