English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan
17 Jul, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

USAID hosted the National Agriculture Education, Research, Extension and Economic Conference on July 15-17, 2019 to bring together experts to discuss current issues in agricultural education, research and extension. Participants share a common goal of developing solutions that will improve the lives of rural communities, farmers and herders.

The conference endorsed the establishment of a National Agriculture Research and Education Council (NAREC), a platform for policy dialogue and technical cooperation between Afghan ministries and agencies, and development partners. The NAREC will enhance coordination, collaboration and alignment in agricultural education and research. By the end of 2019, a clear roadmap that includes policies and procedures will be developed.

“USAID is enthusiastic about supporting a forum where today’s Afghan youth will be part of the discussion to find innovative methods to resolve problems that the country’s farmers and herders face,” said USAID Mission Director Peter Natiello.

Participants included representatives from government and educational institutions such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Agriculture Faculties, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training – Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, the Agriculture Research Institute of Afghanistan, private sector stakeholders, and all donor-funded programs working in the agriculture and education sectors.

In Afghanistan, USAID supports basic science and applied research in agriculture faculties, agriculture and veterinary institutes, and agriculture high schools, by supporting the research of young female and male agriculture students finding solutions to problems that farmers, herders and the private sector face.

USAID’s agriculture education project operates throughout the country, with activities in Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Kandahar universities.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricultural policiesAfghanistan agricultureAfghanistan rural life

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago India to establish institute of mines in Afghanistan

India to establish institute of mines in Afghanistan

India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had pledged to establish mining institute in Afghanistan. A contract to that effect was signed

Afghan Business 6 years ago Inauguration of a new building for Baghlan’s Sports Department

Inauguration of a new building for Baghlan’s Sports Department

The national Olympics committee has built a new building for Baghlan’s Sports Department along with a playing ground and a

Afghan Business 6 years ago Wheat yield rises in Paktia this year due to timely rainfall

Wheat yield rises in Paktia this year due to timely rainfall

Paktia farmers are witnessing an increase in their wheat production due to abundant rain. Compared to 3,000 tons of wheat

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading