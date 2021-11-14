Breaking News
Uzbekistan Begins Reconstruction Work on Balkh Airport
...
UN Begins Processing Salaries of Afghan Health Workers
...
Over 15,000 Tons of Figs Exported This Year
...
Germany Increases Its Total Aid to Afghanistan to 600mn Euros
...
Construction Of 2nd Part of Farah-Abu Nasr Farahi Port Road Begins
...
UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan
...
Uzbekistan Begins Reconstruction Work on Balkh Airport
Uzbek officials say they have sent about 30 technical staff to repair and reconstruct Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi International Airport in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province to begin the reconstruction work soon.
In a meeting with local officials in Balkh, Esmatullah Irgishev, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan, said that a technical team consisting of 30 Uzbeks had sent to the province to rebuild the airport and repair equipment and technical damage.
Meanwhile, Hasibullah Soroush, deputy minister of transport and aviation, said that the Uzbek technical team was repairing and reactivating all equipment and sections of the airport, as well as 83 technical staff at the Maulana airport are sent to Uzbekistan for training.
The Special Envoy of the President of Uzbekistan stressed the need to rebuild the airport as soon as possible, saying that the team will complete the reconstruction of Maulana Jalaluddin Airport in the near future and that the airport will be ready for flight soon.
He added that the Republic of Uzbekistan is committed to assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan in several areas, especially in the field of infrastructure.
Qudratullah Hamza, the governor of Balkh, said that a delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation also attended the meeting to discuss the renovation of Balkh Airport and the railway.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Second Annual Afghan Social Media Summit to be held on October 19th
From e-Governance to #Hashtag Activism, Afghan Social Media summit paves the way for a digitized Afghanistan The second annual Afghan Social
Afghanistan’s economy to dwindle post 2014- Senior US Official
The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R Clapper said the Afghan economy is likely to shrink after the withdrawal
Quality testing equipment and trainings provided to Afghan Ministry of Public Works engineers
A full Dynamic Cone Penetrometer (DCP) set was provided to the Departments of Public Works in the northern provinces of