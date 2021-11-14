English | دری
Uzbekistan Begins Reconstruction Work on Balkh Airport

in Afghan Business

14 Nov, 2021
Uzbek officials say they have sent about 30 technical staff to repair and reconstruct Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi International Airport in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province to begin the reconstruction work soon.

In a meeting with local officials in Balkh, Esmatullah Irgishev, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan, said that a technical team consisting of 30 Uzbeks had sent to the province to rebuild the airport and repair equipment and technical damage.

Meanwhile, Hasibullah Soroush, deputy minister of transport and aviation, said that the Uzbek technical team was repairing and reactivating all equipment and sections of the airport, as well as 83 technical staff at the Maulana airport are sent to Uzbekistan for training.

The Special Envoy of the President of Uzbekistan stressed the need to rebuild the airport as soon as possible, saying that the team will complete the reconstruction of Maulana Jalaluddin Airport in the near future and that the airport will be ready for flight soon.

He added that the Republic of Uzbekistan is committed to assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan in several areas, especially in the field of infrastructure.

Qudratullah Hamza, the governor of Balkh, said that a delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation also attended the meeting to discuss the renovation of Balkh Airport and the railway.
