Tomato Paste & Jam Factories Soon to be Established in the Country
German Government Provides a New Funding of EUR 182.6mn to Afghanistan
Wheat Harvest Reduces by 20% This Year Due to Droughts
Entrepreneur of the Month: Bakhtawar Mahdawi
Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation
Production of Vegetable Oil to Begin Soon in Helmand Bost Enterprise
The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced that this year, due to droughts, wheat yields will be reduced by more than one million tons to four million tons.
Officials at the ministry say that due to droughts, wheat production in the country will be reduced by more than 20% this year.
Akbar Rostami, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, said that the reduction in wheat production has increased the country’s need to import flour and wheat, as Afghanistan’s annual demand is more than 6.4 million metric tons, while more than 4 million metric tons will be produced.
“This year, we have a deficit of more than two million metric tons,” added Rostami.
According to ministry officials, droughts this year have put more than 3 million livestock in the country at risk of extinction due to a shortage of fodder and water.
33 schools in Helmand’s Garamser district reopen
The Pajhwok Afghan News reports the reopening of 33 schools in Garamser district of Helmand province that were shut down
Education Boost for Marginalized Children in Afghanistan Through GPE
The Global Partner for Education (GPE) has allocated $200 million multi-year educational projects in Afghanistan, Myanmar and South Sudan. “Educating
ACCI to establish an association of young Afghan traders
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) have on the table the plan for establishing an association of young