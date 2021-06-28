Wheat Harvest Reduces by 20% This Year Due to Droughts

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced that this year, due to droughts, wheat yields will be reduced by more than one million tons to four million tons.

Officials at the ministry say that due to droughts, wheat production in the country will be reduced by more than 20% this year.

Akbar Rostami, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, said that the reduction in wheat production has increased the country’s need to import flour and wheat, as Afghanistan’s annual demand is more than 6.4 million metric tons, while more than 4 million metric tons will be produced.

“This year, we have a deficit of more than two million metric tons,” added Rostami.

According to ministry officials, droughts this year have put more than 3 million livestock in the country at risk of extinction due to a shortage of fodder and water.