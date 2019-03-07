English | دری
Women in Business Regional Trade Fair Opens in Herat

in Afghan Business

07 Mar, 2019
The second Forward Together: Women in Business regional trade fair opened today in Herat.

The three-day event (March 7-9) coincides with this year’s observance of International Women’s Day. The event is one of three regional trade fairs that USAID supports to showcase products and services of Afghan women-owned companies or companies that employ substantial numbers of women. 

Featuring a variety of businesses from Herat, as well as from six other western provinces, the event offers business-to-business networking and an open day for consumers to visit the exhibition. Participating businesses will identify customers, suppliers, and contractors, as well as will improve their understanding of customer needs industry competition. 

“Trade fairs are effective platforms to help Afghan women increase their participation in the private sector and to help businesses gain sales and marketing experience,” said USAID Mission Director Peter Natiello. 

In the inaugural trade fair held in Herat last year, businesses made approximately AFN 6.4 million from wholesale contract agreements and nearly AFN 548,000 in direct retail sales.
