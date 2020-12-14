in Afghan Business

Manizha Wafeq, the Co-founder and President of the Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI), offers with this article a case study of the PEACE THROUGH BUSINESS (PTB) program and the events which led to the creation of the AWCCI. She offers an analysis of the role of women’s empowerment in business as someone who personally took part in all programs and events discussed in the case study.

Paper Title: Peace Through Business: Women’s Business Programs and Their Role in Peacebuilding in Afghanistan



Author(s): Manizha Wafeq



To cite this article (Chicago): Wafeq, Manizha (2020) “Peace Through Business: Women’s Business Programs and Their Role in Peacebuilding in Afghanistan.” Afghanistan Women and Peacebuilding Journal, Vol. 1 (2020): pp. 63-72. Accessed Month Day, Year. Retrieved from

AFGHANISTAN WOMEN AND PEACEBUILDING JOURNAL (VOL. 1 – 2020)

Published by

Organization for Policy Research and development Studies (DROPS)

and UN Women Afghanistan



