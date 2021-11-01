Breaking News
UNICEF’s Teacher Registration Process For Salary Payments Begins in Afghanistan
Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor
US Announces Additional $144mn in Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
Taliban’s “Work for Wheat” Program To Provide 40,000 Jobs in Kabul
Third Shipment of EU Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Kabul Through Air Corridor
Work on TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Resume Soon
Taliban officials say the TAPI project in Turkmenistan has been completed and will begin in Afghanistan in the near future.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, told a news conference at the government’s media center that the purpose of the Turkmen delegation’s trip to Kabul was to implement the TAPI project.
Mujahid added that the $1 billion project was completed in Turkmenistan in 2016, and that Turkmenistan would now resume work in Afghanistan.
“Turkmenistan will complete the project at a cost of $5 billion. Afghanistan must be prepared to use this gas for fuel, industry, or trade,” said Mujahid.
According to him, this project will provide employment opportunities for a large number of Afghans and 12,000 people will work continuously in this project.
With the implementation of the TAPI project, Afghanistan will receive more than $400 million a year in gas transit fees in addition to receiving a quantity of gas.
Wadsam
