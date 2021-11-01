Work on TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Resume Soon

in Afghan Business

Taliban officials say the TAPI project in Turkmenistan has been completed and will begin in Afghanistan in the near future.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman and deputy minister of information and culture, told a news conference at the government’s media center that the purpose of the Turkmen delegation’s trip to Kabul was to implement the TAPI project.

Mujahid added that the $1 billion project was completed in Turkmenistan in 2016, and that Turkmenistan would now resume work in Afghanistan.

“Turkmenistan will complete the project at a cost of $5 billion. Afghanistan must be prepared to use this gas for fuel, industry, or trade,” said Mujahid.

According to him, this project will provide employment opportunities for a large number of Afghans and 12,000 people will work continuously in this project.

With the implementation of the TAPI project, Afghanistan will receive more than $400 million a year in gas transit fees in addition to receiving a quantity of gas.