Work on TAPI & Railway Extension Projects To Begin in March

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate announced that the work on the Tapi, Tap and generic levitra no prescription uk Aqina and Turghandi railway projects will be inaugurated and will officially kick off in March of this year.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on his Twitter that a high-level delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Maulwi Amirkhan Mottaki paid a generic cialis next day shipping visit to Turkmenistan yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Muradov and other officials.

He also wrote that during the meeting, an agreement was reached to use Afghanistan as a transit route between Central and South Asia and to transfer liquefied natural gas and other cialis blood thinner commercial property through this route.

According to Balkhi, the meeting focused on bilateral political, diplomatic and economic relations, security cooperation, early launch of TAP and TAP projects, trade growth, and private sector activity, increasing exports of marble, fresh and dried fruits, and Special discussions were held on the completion of the railway projects in Aqina and Turghandi and investment in wind power, which was considered by both parties.

He further wrote that the two sides agreed to hold a meeting of the technical teams of the two sides in Kabul on January 22 and to start cialis buy purchase fast delivery the work on electricity, the TAPI project and the extension of the railway in March this year.

It is worth mentioning that during these meetings, it was agreed that Turkmenistan will award scholarships to Afghan students in the oil and gas, railway and other technical sectors.
