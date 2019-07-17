Workshop Held To Facilitate Trade Between Afghanistan & Uzbekistan

in Afghan Business

The United States continued support to enhance cross-border trade and strengthen economic ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan at the “Facilitating Trade, Promoting Economic Growth,” event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 14th – July 17th.

USAID is supporting private-sector led economic growth in Afghanistan by hosting a week-long workshop to promote trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The workshop educated participants on how to gain market access by leveraging World Trade Organization (WTO) membership; the importance of transparent government procurement processes for foreign direct investment; ways to speed up shipments and reduce costs for regional cross-border trade; and how to promote cross-border trade.

Presentations and panel discussions were led by representatives from the European Union, WTO, the International Trade Centre, and the International Road Transport Union. Participants included over 30 Afghan government officials, 65 Afghan private sector companies, and prominent members of the Uzbek Customs Committee and the Uzbekistan Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.